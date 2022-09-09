UPDATE posted Sept. 9:
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies now have also arrested the mother of one of the teenage suspects.
Zenkendra Jenkins, 30, is charged with one count of improper supervision of a minor by a parent, the sheriff's office said Friday.
ORIGINAL STORY posted Sept. 7:
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo sheriff's deputies arrested four teenagers -- ages 13, 15 and 19 -- on Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing at least seven cars, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
Just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Caddo patrol deputies were dispatched to the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard where apartment residents reported burglars stealing change and prescription drugs from parked cars.
Deputies searched the area and caught a 13-year-old boy as he ran away. Three other suspects were arrested on Hilry Huckabee Avenue in Shreveport.
During the investigation, deputies recovered two handguns, a rifle and a 2020 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen out of Texarkana on Aug. 31.
Caddo detectives said the two younger juveniles picked up Lorenzo Oliver, 19, and Brandon Tyler, 19, using the stolen car then drove to the Corridor Apartments to commit the burglaries.
Sheriff Steve Prator said the cars that were burglarized were unlocked.
"I'm proud of the great work our deputies are doing in catching these thieves, but we need your help," Prator said. "Lock your cars and don't keep guns or valuables in your vehicles. Install surveillance cameras and be a nosey neighbor. Pay attention!"
The younger juveniles were booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center, while Oliver and Tyler were booked into Caddo Correctional Center.
Oliver is charged with the following:
• seven counts of simple burglary
• illegal possession of stolen things ($27,000 value of stolen car)
• contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
• unrelated warrant for first-degree robbery
• resisting a deputy
Tyler is charged with the following:
• seven counts of simple burglary
• illegal possession of stolen things ($27,000 value of stolen car)
• contributing to the delinquency of juveniles
• resisting a deputy
The 15-year-old is charged with the following:
• seven counts of simple burglary
• illegal possession of stolen things ($27,000 value of stolen car)
• resisting a deputy
The 13-year-old is charged with the following:
• seven counts of simple burglary
• illegal possession of stolen things ($27,000 value of stolen car)
• resisting a deputy
The investigation is ongoing and the suspects could face more charges.