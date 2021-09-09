SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 17-year-old is in jail Thursday morning after he and two others led Caddo Parish deputies on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle carrying guns, Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release.
Cpl. Timothy Johns had just started his shift when the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling at a high rate of speed passed his patrol car on Walker Road in Shreveport. Johns activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to comply, Prator said.
Johns was joined in the pursuit by Sr. Deputy Alvin Slay. The deputies followed the vehicle as it led them on a 25-minute chase at speeds over 100 miles per hour while running red lights and traveling in opposing lanes of traffic through the city.
The driver ultimately crashed the stolen car into an apartment building in the 700 block of Bernice Circle. All three occupants jumped out and ran.
Johns located and arrested the 17-year-old, who was the front seat passenger, on the apartment complex grounds. The remaining two suspects are still at large.
Deputies found two loaded AR-15 rifles and spent pistol casings inside the Hyundai. There were also bullet holes in the vehicle.
The teenager was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center for flight from an officer with additional charges pending.
Anyone with information in this case can call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373 or the Caddo Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 681-0700 .