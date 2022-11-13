SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo deputies arrested a parent in Keithville after he hit a school employee with his car on Friday, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
Just after 4 p.m. on Nov. 11, deputies were dispatched to Keithville Elementary Middle School after the school reported a parent was acting erratically. According to the report, 36-year-old Courtland Jackson was agitated due to school bus delays. In an attempt to cut in line, the parent hit a school employee who was directing traffic. Jackson then exited his car to pick up his child. The school employee who was hit by the vehicle confronted Jackson and attempted to stop him from leaving with the child. Jackson then pushed the employee out of the way.
Caddo deputies arrived two minutes after a 911 call was made. Jackson was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center charged with aggravated battery and battery of a school teacher.
Deputies stayed on scene until the mother arrived to pick up her child.