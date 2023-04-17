SHREVEPORT, La. -- A new class of recruits began training Monday in a first-of-its-kind academy exclusively for Caddo Parish sheriff's employees.
Eighteen recruits who worked at the Caddo Correctional Center decided to become Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) law enforcement officers.
Class 54 kicked off at 7 a.m. and for the next 14 weeks the recruits will be trained in officer survival skills, active shooter drills, officer-down scenarios, academics and weapons qualifications. The training will also include physical fitness, chemical weapons, legal aspects, defensive tactics, driving, diversity, professionalism and other topics.
This is the first time two academy classes will be conducted at the Caddo Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy simultaneously. Class 53 will graduate on May 2 at 4 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Shreveport.