SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found near Wallace Lake Saturday.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office says around 5:15 two teenagers found "a bundle" at the edge of the parking lot that looked suspicious and called law enforcement.
Deputies said it was the body of a white male. Cindy Chadwick with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office said the body did have an injury.
No word on what type of injury the man sustained or if it was fatal. Chadwick adds the body wasn't there for very long and they are treating the case as a homicide.
Anyone with information should call the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-675-2170 or Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.