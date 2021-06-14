SHREVEPORT, La- Four people were recently cited for the illegal sale of alcohol to underage persons during an operation conducted by the Caddo Sheriff’s Youth Services Division, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Twenty-seven businesses did not sell.
The following is a list of employees who were issued a summons for violating the law by selling alcohol to a person under the legal age of 21. Also listed are the locations where the violations took place. The operation was conducted on June 10.
- Alicia Owens, 24, Daiquiri Express, 5750 North Market Street, Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;
- Kaitlyn Conley, 23, S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO;
- Noah Chico, 20, Speedy’s Drive Throux, 11731 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;
- Samad Khan, 34, General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd. Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense.
Businesses that were checked and DID NOT illegally sell alcohol were:
1. Walmart Supercenter, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport;
2. Walmart Fuel Station, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport;
3. CEFCO, 5875 North Market Street, Shreveport
4. Express Mart Valero, 7965 Old Mooringsport Road
5. Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7701 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport;
6. Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport;
7. Longwood General Store, 3502 LA Hwy. 169, Mooringsport;
8. The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport;
9. E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City;
10. Dollar General, 107 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City;
11. Cash Magic, 14347 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian;
12. JR’s Saloon, 15596 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian;
13. 7 & 7 Food Store, 923 S. Pine Street, Vivian;
14. E-Z Mart #2, 201 S. Pine Street, Vivian;
15. Dub’s Texaco, 120 S. Pine Street, Vivian;
16. Magnolia Clubhouse, 22300 LA Hwy. 1, Rodessa;
17. Super S Travel Plaza, 6950 Mira Myrtis Road, Ida;
18. Relay Station, 10281 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport;
19. First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport;
20. Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Road, Keithville;
21. Stonewall Beverage Co., 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville;
22. The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Road, Keithville;
23. Triple J Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge Texas Line Road,
24. Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood;
25. Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood;
26. Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood;
27. Cowhands Saloon, 11623 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood.