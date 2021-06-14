Alcohol Sales

SHREVEPORT, La- Four people were recently cited for the illegal sale of alcohol to underage persons during an operation conducted by the Caddo Sheriff’s Youth Services Division, said Sheriff Steve Prator. Twenty-seven businesses did not sell.

The following is a list of employees who were issued a summons for violating the law by selling alcohol to a person under the legal age of 21. Also listed are the locations where the violations took place. The operation was conducted on June 10. 

  1. Alicia Owens, 24, Daiquiri Express, 5750 North Market Street, Shreveport, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;  
  1. Kaitlyn Conley, 23, S&A Truck Stop, 12300 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense, and no ABO;
  1. Noah Chico, 20, Speedy’s Drive Throux, 11731 Mansfield Road, Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense;
  1. Samad Khan, 34, General Store, 6230 Colquitt Rd. Keithville, Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, first offense.

Businesses that were checked and DID NOT illegally sell alcohol were:

            1.         Walmart Supercenter, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport;

            2.         Walmart Fuel Station, 4701 Northport Blvd., Shreveport;

            3.         CEFCO, 5875 North Market Street, Shreveport

            4.         Express Mart Valero, 7965 Old Mooringsport Road

            5.         Elsie’s Truck Stop, 7701 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport;

            6.         Super S, 3910 Roy Road, Shreveport;

            7.         Longwood General Store, 3502 LA Hwy. 169, Mooringsport;

            8.         The Triangle, 10881 LA Hwy. 1, Mooringsport;

            9.         E-Z Mart #1, 201 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City;

            10.       Dollar General, 107 LA Hwy. 1, Oil City;

            11.       Cash Magic, 14347 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian;

            12.       JR’s Saloon, 15596 LA Hwy. 1, Vivian;

            13.       7 & 7 Food Store, 923 S. Pine Street, Vivian;

            14.       E-Z Mart #2, 201 S. Pine Street, Vivian;

            15.       Dub’s Texaco, 120 S. Pine Street, Vivian;

            16.       Magnolia Clubhouse, 22300 LA Hwy. 1, Rodessa;

            17.       Super S Travel Plaza, 6950 Mira Myrtis Road, Ida;

            18.       Relay Station, 10281 LA Hwy. 1, Shreveport;

            19.       First and Last Stop, 10277 Linwood Ave., Shreveport;

            20.       Crawdaddy’s, 12298 Mansfield Road, Keithville;

            21.       Stonewall Beverage Co., 12800 Mansfield Road, Keithville;

            22.       The Derrick, 6780 Colquitt Road, Keithville;

            23.       Triple J Travel Plaza, 8311 Springridge Texas Line Road, 

            24.       Relay Station, 9110 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood;

            25.       Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood;

            26.       Tobacco Country, 11590 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood;

            27.       Cowhands Saloon, 11623 US Hwy. 80, Greenwood.

