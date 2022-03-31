SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish sheriff's detectives have arrested a teen following their investigation into a social media threat against a high school, Sheriff Steve Prator said Thursday in a news release.
Detectives began their investigation Wednesday as soon as they were notified of the online post threatening a shooting at Woodlawn High School. They determined that there was no viable threat; however, a 15-year-old student was arrested and charged with obstuction of justice.
The teen was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center at about 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Further investigation is ongoing to determine if there is more than one person responsible.