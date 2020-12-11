SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man who led Caddo deputies on a pursuit and burned his own vehicle to avoid capture is now in jail, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release.
The arrest also caused deputies to search Cross Lake for bags that their suspect, Frederick Rochell, 33, threw out of his vehicle over Cross Lake during the pursuit.
But deputies eventually found their man -- and his drug-filled bags, Prator said.
The chase happened Monday when Caddo sheriff's Cpl. James Norwood tried to stop Rochell's vehicle for speeding. Rochell drove to a neighborhood off South Lakeshore Drive, where he set his truck on fire and ran, Prator said.
The next day, Lt. Donna Jackson and Sgt. Chad Davis of the CPSO Marine Patrol returned to Cross Lake and searched the area where they found multiple bags on the shoreline. The bags contained a pistol, a large amount of marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pills, the sheriff said.
Deputies used paperwork found in the burned vehicle as well as the abandoned bags to help identify Rochell. Wednesday, Sgt. Richard Smith, K-9 Deputy Brock Bonds and Norwood went to Rochell’s home in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street, where he was arrested.
Rochell was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of legend drug.