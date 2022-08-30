SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested 12 students Tuesday after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway at approximately 12:58 p.m. The school resource officer arrested eight boys in that fight.
Seven other deputies responded to the scene and about an hour later, another fight broke out. Four girls were arrested and an innocent bystander was taken to the hospital as a result of the second fight.
The 12 teenagers are charged with disturbing the peace by fighting, and one of them was charged with battery. All will be released to their guardians.