CADDO PARISH - The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a crash where a car may have went over a bridge and into a bayou.
The sheriff's office tells KTBS they believe the car went over the Mira Myrtis Road bridge into Black Bayou. This is in the northern part of the parish between Vivian and Rodessa.
KTBS spoke with a Caddo Parish Sheriff spokesperson who says damage left behind on the bridge railing suggests the car did go over.
They also say someone heard the crash when it happened and that if the car is in the Black Bayou it it is submerged.
The sheriff's office told KTBS it is considering bringing divers out to the bayou to search for the car.