CADDO PARISH, La.--Investigators in Caddo Parish are probing into a sex crimes case that could have more victims 29-year-old Jorge Gomez-Vasquez is accused of molesting a juvenile in 2019 then grooming the victim to have sex with him.
According to investigators intercourse happened this year two years after the inappropriate behavior started. Recently a hospital contacted investigators
and the victim is finally getting support but investigators fear there could be more victims out there or even more to the story.
"Generally, with cases like this, there are multiple victims we want to make sure we have the entire story, so asking people who may know to come forward," said Ray Saunders.
If you have any info the number is (318) 422-7097. Vasquez is currently behind bars at Caddo Correctional.