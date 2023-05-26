SHREVEPORT, La. - Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office wants you to stay safe.
Officers with the Marine Patrol will be keeping a close eye on area lakes and rivers.
Sheriff Steve Prator offers tips that can help keep you and others safe.
“If you're on the lake, don't drink and operate a boat. Don't get intoxicated and do anything because if you're intoxicated, you're subject to having some kind of something go wrong,” Prator said.
Officers will also be on the lookout for drunk drivers. They also encourage drivers and passengers to buckle up before hitting the road.