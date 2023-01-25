CADDO PARISH, La. - An Oil City man was arrested after sheriff's deputies said he stabbed a family member.
It happened in the 14000 block of Highway 538. One person was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
While on scene, Caddo sheriff's patrol deputies saw the suspect, Timothy Humphrey, 30, pass by in a vehicle. He was detained after a traffic stop.
Deputies said Humphrey stabbed a family member three times during an altercation. Humphrey was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for aggravated battery.