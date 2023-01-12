VIVIAN, La. -- Caddo sheriff’s deputies are searching for a Shreveport man who left home, and the family is worried about his wellbeing, said Sheriff Steve Prator in a news release Thursday.
Micah Roberts, 22, was last seen leaving his grandparents’ home in the 12000 block of Boyter Lane on Wednesday after 1 a.m. He was barefoot wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.
Caddo deputies were dispatched after 8 a.m. to a suspicious circumstance and Roberts’ welfare became a concern. Sheriff’s deputies deployed K9 search teams and drones to aid in the search.
As the search continued, other agencies, local and out of state, deployed personnel to the area. The Texas Department of Public Safety Air Support Operations provided an airplane and Life Air provided a helicopter to search the area from above. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Shreveport Fire K9 Search & Rescue, and a K9 volunteer group from Texarkana provided extra support on the ground.
However grateful, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office asks members of the community not to volunteer in the search. There are strategic grid searches in effect that include the use of K9s.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Office at (318) 675-2170.