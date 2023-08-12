SHREVEPORT, La.- Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) responded to a domestic assault and battery call on Rusty Road.
According to Cap. Bobby Herring with the criminal investigative division at CPSO, a 15-year-old boy called 911 saying that his mother was being held at gunpoint by her live-in boyfriend.
When officers arrived, they saw the male suspect holding a gun to the woman's head. Over 20 units, including CPSO hostage negotiators, showed up to the scene.
The situation ended peacefully. The victim was safely released, and the male suspect surrendered. According to Herring, the suspect is currently in custody and will be charged.
Non-life threatening injuries were sustained.
Investigation is on-going.