SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is asking residents to help clean up Caddo Parish by reporting litter violators.
“If you see something, say something, and in this case if you see someone littering report it,” says Prator.
This is why the sheriff’s office is reviving the “Go Green” hotline. It's been restored for citizens to report motorists who they see littering.
The phone number for the hotline is “Go Green” or 464-7336. The registered owner of any vehicle reported will receive a letter from the sheriff notifying them that someone in their vehicle was seen littering and ask for their help to stop littering in Caddo Parish.
CPSO’s litter crew is also patrolling the parish and cleaning up roadside trash. The crew has picked up more than 17,000 pounds of trash throughout the parish each year while in operation.