KEITHVILLE, La - The Caddo Sheriff's Office detectives are still searching for 32-year-old Jesse Eugene Taylor of Keithville.
Today they were joined by the Shreveport Fire Department K-9 Search and Rescue Task Force, Ark-La- Tex K-9 Search and Rescue Team and K-9 Trace as they combed through a brushy area along the pipeline off Barron Ridge Lane, where Taylor was last seen.
Taylor is a white male, 5'9, 175 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on July 18 around Barron Road. There is no description of the clothing he was wearing.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Demetrice Adams-Ellis at 675-2170.