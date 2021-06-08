SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing from his home in south Caddo Parish.
Michael Gage Johnson, 23, was last seen near his residence at 1011 Chipper Lane in Keithville on May 29. He was reported missing on June 3.
Deputies said his phone and wallet were found inside his home and the front door was unlocked. He has not reported for work since he was last seen in May.
Johnson is 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes. His right eyebrow is pierced. He has the name “Johnson” tattooed on his back, the number 19 on his right tricep, and 97 on his left tricep.
-----
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Caddo Parish sheriff’s Det. Vincent Jackson at 675-2170 or 681-0700.