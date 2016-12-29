The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a U.S. Marine Corps leather jacket that was found in front of the CPSO substation Wednesday.
Capt. Kevin Dunn said a citizen brought the jacket into the substation after finding it in the road in the 4900 block of North Market Street. The jacket is black and has the Marine Corps emblem on the back along with the years 69-73.
A last name is embroidered on the front of the jacket, but Dunn said they will withhold that information to help identify the rightful owner if the jacket is claimed.
To make a claim, contact the Caddo Sheriff's Office at 681-1126.