SHREVEPORT, La - The Caddo Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who may have information regarding a recent burglary, according to Sheriff Steve Prator.
The break-in occurred on December 24, just before 1 p.m., at a home in the 3200 block of Bert Kouns.
The man in the photo was believed to be in the area at the time and deputies are looking for him now to determine if he can provide information in the case.
Anyone who can help identify this person is asked to contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.