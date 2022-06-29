SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman is behind bars after being accused of sending nude photos of herself to a teenager under the age of 17, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
Katasha Prier, 28, is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles.
Caddo Parish sheriff's Det. Thomas Lites was alerted Saturday by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations about possible pornography using a social media app. Lites followed up and arrested Prier Tuesday.
She's held in the Caddo Correctional Center. A bond has not been set.