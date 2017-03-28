Two weeks ago, an 82-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Keithville.
Today, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office (CPSO) closed off part of Keithville-Springridge Road where the accident happened. They conducted a crash investigation using 3D scanners to reconstruct the scene.
As recently as three years ago, the CPSO did this procedure manually. Now they use laser scanners to investigate crimes and accidents.
The machine they use is called a FARO 3D Scanner. It rotates, takes 360-degree pictures and measurements.
With the help of reference points, like the white balls Caddo deputies use, investigators can piece together scans of the location and objects, such as cars in today's case, to create a 3D animation detailing what happened.
Caddo Parish sheriff's Lt. Michael Gray, with the Traffic Safety Unit, says it's much more accurate and detailed than conventional methods of measurement.
"In an hour or so, we'll probably be able to take close to 200 million measurements of the scene and be able to use those with the surveying software to actually create a three dimensional map of the scene," said Gray.
CPSO started using 3D technology in 2014. So far, the 3D scanner has helped them investigate one homicide, two shootings and over 30 crashes.
Reconstructions of crimes and accidents are also used in court as evidence.
Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office has one scanner. They used $55,000 in federal grant funds to make the purchase.