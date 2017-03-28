Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE SOUTHERN SECTIONS OF NORTHCENTRAL LOUISIANA... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 7 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE REMAINDER OF NORTH LOUISIANA...PORTIONS OF SOUTHCENTRAL ARKANSAS...AND ADJACENT SECTIONS OF EAST TEXAS... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY... * EVENT...TROPICAL STORM BARRY WILL CONTINUE TO SLOWLY LIFT NORTH ACROSS SOUTHCENTRAL LOUISIANA THIS EVENING, AND INTO NORTHCENTRAL LOUISIANA LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY. AS THE CENTER OF BARRY DRIFTS NORTH TONIGHT, WIND SPEEDS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH ACROSS MUCH OF NORTHERN LOUISIANA, PORTIONS OF SOUTHCENTRAL ARKANSAS, AND ADJACENT SECTIONS OF EAST TEXAS THIS EVENING THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * TIMING...THROUGH 7 AM CDT SUNDAY. * IMPACT...BOATERS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION DUE TO ROUGH CHOP ON AREA LAKES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKE WIND ADVISORY INDICATES THAT WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOP ON AREA LAKES. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. &&