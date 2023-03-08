SHREVEPORT, La. - Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are once again warning residents of a recent phone scam circulating in Caddo Parish.
Detectives say if you receive a call from (318) 245-2467 from a caller stating they are Chief Deputy Mark Long or any other CPSO deputy asking for money in any form, it is a scam.
They say no one from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office will ever ask anyone for payment over the phone, and they will never ask for any payment in the form of a gift card.
According to CPSO, several people have told deputies that they have recently been contacted by scammers.