Crappie University – classes just for anglers – is coming to the Ark-La-Tex.
“Well it is a first for us because it hasn't been offered before. Crappie University is brand new and we are excited that they came to us. It's an accelerated course for people who are interested in crappie fishing. We are only talking about eighty nine dollars and when you think about eight hours with these experts that we are bringing in that's really quite a deal,” said Gayle Flowers, BPCC chancellor.
It's a continuing education course offered by Bossier Parish Community College and will be taught at Margaritaville Casino in late January and early February. BPCC is one of only 15 universities in the country to offer the course. And the instructors are the best on the water to teach you how to crappie fish.
“We absolutely do. We have five knockout instructors that have a lot of experience with crappie fishing. Two are celebrities that we have all heard of -- Jay Stone and John Godwin, Barry Morrow, Gary Dalahon and Steve Danna. And each of them will bring their area of expertise so people who come to crappie u will learn everything that need to know.
“When fishing standing timber like this you almost have to approach it like their is a fish on every tree. Now that is a nice point seven, point six. Got him right off the bottom using the daddy shad bait,” said John Morrow, one of the Crappie University instructors.
BPCC is partnering with several businesses to put on Crappie University and the best way to register is online.
“We got a scrolling banner about the program and you can click on that or you could go to our website click on continuing ed and follow the links. We were really excited when we looked at the possibilities for our region. We like to partner because in partnership you often can provide a better opportunity so we are partnering with Margaritaville, Bass Pro and the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau," Flowers said.
And everyone who attends will walk away with the knowledge and something free.
“There is absolutely gonna be goodie bags with specialty lures made just for the crappie fisherman and there will door prizes as well,” Flowers said.
BPCC and the instructors expect a lot of people to attend Crappie University.
“I think even though the weather is cold this is gonna be hot hot hot and it will go quickly,” Flowers said.