DIXIE INN, La. -- One westbound lane of Interstate 20 is closed near Minden because of a crash involving two 18-wheelers, according to state police.
The crash is in a construction zone.
Both lanes were initially closed; however, one lane has just been cleared but traffic will be slow-moving.
Motorists are being detoured at the Minden/Sibley exit north to state Highway 159. From there, drivers will turn left and go west on U.S. Highway 80 until they reach Dixie Inn, where they can re-enter I-20.
State troopers say drivers should avoid the area if possible.
This is the third crash in the construction zone this week. A crash Wednesday night claimed the life of a Shreveport woman. Minden police worked a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon that left several people injured.