traffic alert

DIXIE INN, La. -- One westbound lane of Interstate 20 is closed near Minden because of a crash involving two 18-wheelers, according to state police.

The crash is in a construction zone. 

Both lanes were initially closed; however, one lane has just been cleared but traffic will be slow-moving.

Motorists are being detoured at the Minden/Sibley exit north to state Highway 159. From there, drivers will turn left and go west on U.S. Highway 80 until they reach Dixie Inn, where they can re-enter I-20. 

State troopers say drivers should avoid the area if possible.

This is the third crash in the construction zone this week. A crash Wednesday night claimed the life of a Shreveport woman. Minden police worked a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon that left several people injured. 

0
0
0
5
1

Tags



Load comments