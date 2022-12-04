CADDO PARISH, La- Louisiana Highway 169 is completely closed from South Lakeshore Dr. to Interstate 20 following a major crash that sent one man to the hospital, said Sheriff Steve Prator.
At approximately 9:19 p.m. deputies were dispatched to LA-169 following a major crash. Deputies said a white Hyundai traveling south on LA-169 crossed the center line into the southbound lane and hit a dually truck with two people inside. The driver of of the Hyundai was taken to the hospital by Caddo Fire District 3. The driver and passenger of the truck did not appear to be hurt.
LA-169 will be closed until the debris from the crash is cleaned up. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.