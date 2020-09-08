BOSSIER CITY, La - Police have shut down a portion of Interstate 20 west after four vehicles were involved in a crash.
The Bossier City Police Department tells KTBS that the crash happened around 9 p.m. on I-20W at the Hamilton Road exit.
Louisiana State Police says the police have shut down that intersection and are diverting traffic to Old Minden Road.
According to Bossier City police spokesperson, Tracy Ponder, a motorcycle crashed into another vehicle. The chaos that followed that crash then caused two other vehicles to collide.
The motorcycle driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health. He is listed in critical condition.
