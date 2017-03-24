BIENVILLE PARISH, La. — A crash on Interstate 20 involving tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle has the westbound lanes of traffic snarled near Exit 56 in Bienville Parish. Louisiana State Police and emergency crews are on the scene.
State Police say the crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Friday, near a construction zone roughly one-half mile from Ada Taylor when a passenger vehicle rear-ended a FedEx tractor trailer.
Serious injuries are being reported. However, no names are being released at this time.
