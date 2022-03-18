SHREVEPORT, La -- After a pandemic break, Crawfest returns to Shreveport's Betty Virginia Park for the first time in three years. And now it's a three-day event. It got underway at 3 p.m. Friday.
Earlier, the stage was being set, and food vendors were setting up for lots a weekend of music, food, art and fun.
Meantime, there's talk in local media that the event has gotten too big, and should not take up so much space at the public park that others might want to enjoy. Thousands are expected to clog traffic along Line and Fairfield avenues and pack neighborhoods with parked cars.
But organizer Matt Snyder says that's just being negative. So, he said no to addressing those concerns with us on camera. He did say he wants Crawfest "in beautiful Betty Virginia Park" because it looks like Shreveport, and is different than Festival Plaza, where most other similar, large events are held.
Mayor Adrian Perkins' spokeswoman says the city has not received "any concerns from the public."
Marquel Sennet added, "If we are notified about any issues, we are always willing to evaluate the event to see how we can best accommodate attendees and the surrounding community."
You'll need to buy a ticket to get into Crawfest. They're $7 in advance online, or $10 at the entrances. Kids 12 and under get in free. Click here for ticket information and the schedule of bands.
There is shuttle service from Mall St. Vincent. And bringing a chair is a good idea.
Here's the list of food vendors:
- Ki’ Mexico
- RNL Authentics
- Roadrunners Food Truck
- Down South Dawgs
- La Casa Del Taco
- Jimbeaux & Sons
- Kajun Korner
- Shane’s Crawfish
- Sweetport
- Kona Ice
- Dripp Donuts