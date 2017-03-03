Severe Weather Awareness Week
Be Prepared!
Be weather-wise by staying informed on expected weather in your area. The National Weather Service is typically aware of the potential for severe weather many hours, or even days, before any severe weather watches or warnings are issued, providing forecast products to heighten your awareness. A weather image, or GraphiCast, is posted each day on National Weather Service web pages, and Facebook pages. These graphics include a map and text on possible hazardous weather expected within the next seven days.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook is also issued daily with information on possible hazardous weather through the next seven days. A watch is issued when conditions for severe weather of flooding become possible. A warning is issued when life threatening conditions are imminent or occurring.
The National Weather Service would like to thank everyone involved in making Severe Weather Awareness Week a success.
Click here to reach the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) for vital resources designed to protect you and your family.
