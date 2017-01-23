PRAIRIEVILLE – (WBRZ) - A fire at Southside Recycling plant in Prairieville has closed LA 929 east of Airline Highway Monday morning.
Heavy smoke can be seen in the area by drivers and nearby businesses.
According to Prairieville Fire Chief Mark Stewart, the fire originated from a pile of refurbished automobiles. There are no injuries at this time and no damage was done to any nearby buildings.
Bullion Switch Road is also closed.
The Department of Environmental Quality is on the scene to monitor the air quality. There are no reports of injuries at the time of this post.
Fire District #1, the Prairieville Fire Department and the St. George Fire Department are on the scene working to extinguish the fire.