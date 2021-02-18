SHREVEPORT, La. -- Water department crews are toiling amid treacherous road conditions to fix leaks that have plagued the systems in both Shreveport and neighboring Bossier City. Many people are reporting low or no water pressure in homes and businesses.
Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department Director William Daniel says breaks in water lines, water mains, and pipes inside homes and buildings are "system wide."
Daniel hopes that everyone in Shreveport has at least some water by the end the day Thursday or Friday. He says crews are trying to find and plug every leak they can find. But it's not easy in the slick road conditions.
"There are leaks that we know that we have but we can't find. So we have people that are walking and driving our lines because with all the ice and snow on the street, we don't see some of the leaks," Daniel explained.
A news release from Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration says the city is working with DOTD to clear the roads to get to some of the main breaks.
Daniel says he doesn't expect the system to be back to normal until next week, as crews face the daunting task of repairing the pipes.
"This is a hundred or thousand year weather event. There's no way reasonable people would've built infrastructure for this particular event," Daniel said.
The Perkins administration also says they've been working to provide water to critical locations, with hospitals being the priority. It says Amiss Water Plant has been filling tankers, with the assistance of the Shreveport
Fire Department, to provide water at hospitals and dialysis centers.
Assistance was also requested from the state and the National Guard to help fill water tanks.
“We have made progress filling some of our tanks and have restored service to different parts of Shreveport,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “As conditions
improve, we expect to have even more areas with water service.”
The administration says local businesses have donated pallets of water, which the city has distributed to hospitals and senior citizens. Each pallet holds about 2,000 pounds.
Shreveport police officers, along with assistance from other law enforcement
agencies, began an operation to visit senior citizen living facilities and apartment complexes in Shreveport to provide water and obtain an update as to living conditions and other concerns, the administration's release went on to say.
Across the Red River, the Chief Administrative Officer of Bossier City says they may remain under a boil advisory for another three days, along with the town of Benton and the Country Place subdivision that it serves.
CAO Pam Glorioso says a major strain causing low pressure has been pipes bursting in homes and buildings, spewing water until it can be turned off.
"We did over 300 customer requested turnoffs yesterday afternoon, and probably the same today is going on," Glorioso said.
"The problem is I only have a limited staff and the roads are terrible today. So we are trying to get to the calls as quickly as we possibly can," she added.
Glorioso says if you have a leak, but you don't have your own water key, or you can't get your own plumber out, to call the Bossier City Water Department to get your water turned off.
Glorioso also clarified that Bossier City has not turned off water service to Benton. She says the problem there is the same as everywhere -- low water pressure.