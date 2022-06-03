SHREVEPORT, La. - The process of removing the Confederate Monument of Caddo Parish that has stood in front of the parish's hall of justice for more than a century, is now underway.
KTBS 3 was there Friday afternoon, as crews carried out the delicate work of removing parts of the monument.
After years of debate and court fights, The Caddo Parish Commission and Chapter 237 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, reached an agreement in July, 2020 to remove and relocate the monument.
The Caddo Parish Commission contracted with a Florida company to remove the monument and move it to a site in DeSoto Parish near the Mansfield State Historic Site where the Battle of Mansfield was fought.