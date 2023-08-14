SHREVEPORT, La. -- An alleged domestic dispute led to a man's arrest early Monday after police say he hit a woman in the head with a gun and threatened to killer her.
Orlando Fleming, 35, is charged with aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon.
The incident happened after midnight in the 200 block of East 70th Street. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Fleming was arrested by patrol officers without incident.
Woman injured in shooting incident
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have made an arrest in a shooting Sunday that injured a woman.
Andrew Garner, 30, is charged with aggravated battery in connection with the incident that happened just before noon in the 6300 block of Jefferson Paige Road.
Officers responded to a shots fired call and arrived to find a vehicle had been hit by gunfire. The victim, who was inside, was injured by pieces of glass that shattered when the shots were fired. She is expected to recover.
The shooting stemmed from a dispute, police said.
Broomstick used in family fight
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A 65-year-old woman is in jail for aggravated battery for hitting her sister with a broomstick, Shreveport police said.
Officers were called to a home in the 9200 block of Walker Road for an assault and battery. They learned two women were arguing and one of them, Carla Hurt, hit the other multiple times with a broomstick.
The victim declined medical attention.
Arrest made in armed robbery
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police arrested Travis Martin, 39, for armed robbery after getting a call Friday morning that he robbed a man at gunpoint.
It happened in the 1900 block of Centenary Boulevard.
Officers in the area detained Martin at an apartment close by. No injuries were reported in the incident.
Convicted felon arrested with firearm
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A traffic stop Saturday afternoon led to the arrest of a convicted felon with a firearm.
Jamario West, 23, was stopped at Emery Street and Hearne Avenue because of a canceled license plate on his vehicle. Officers found two firearms and drugs during a search, police said.
West is prohibited from possessing guns because of his prior convictions. He was arrested on charges of being a convicted felon with a firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.