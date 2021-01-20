SHREVEPORT, La. -- Citizen cooperation is often the key to fighting crime. And some local law enforcers are making it easier by joining a popular app.
Millions of people across the country already use the Neighbors app. It's been used to catch porch pirates and other crooks.
The app is a free download. You may see alerts from your police or sheriff's office about crimes they need help to solve, or a plea to check your security video for some activity, and to share what you find.
"We can do specific targets to a certain neighborhood. Say something's going on in Blanchard. We can send out notifications just to Blanchard residents as to what's going on in their area," Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detective Jeremy Prudhome explained.
He says users should not worry about losing their privacy to police.
"We don't have access to anyone's devices. We don't have access to just pull video or to even reach out to a specific person in a specific area. That citizen has to reach out to the sheriff's office," Prudhome explained.
"It's up to you as to whether or not you include your phone number or your email address -- contact information for us to reach out to you and work with you as the citizen that's sharing that information," he added.
Prudhome said you also don't have to disclose your specific address.
"It's a unique system because it allows anyone to post publicly to where anyone can see it. It shows up as Neighbor 1, Neighbor 2, Neighbor 3. It does not show up as the individual user's name or address. It just shows a broadened area as to where (crime) may have happened," Prudhome said.
Police departments in Shreveport and Natchitoches, and the Bossier Parish Sheriffs Office say they're also on the Neighbors app.
The Neighbors app was created by Ring Home Security. But Prudhome said you don't have to have Ring devices -- or any home security system -- to use the Neighbors app.