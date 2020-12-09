SHREVEPORT, La. – The essential shutdown of the court systems during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year has hurt the bottom line of the North Louisiana Crime Lab.
As a result, the crime lab’s board of directors is dipping into reserves to meet budget demands in 2021. While it’s not an ideal situation, it’s what has to be done as the board works toward firmer financial footing by 2022, said Sabine District Attorney Don Burkett, who serves as board chairman.
“We’re a fiscally responsible bunch and we’re not going to continue to let this go. But it’s an aberration of where we are in this day and time,” Burkett said.
The crime lab’s board is required by state statute to send its budget for review to the governing bodies of the 29 Louisiana parishes that fall in its jurisdiction. A majority of them must sign off on the spending plan, and typically that’s what happens every year without question.
However, the Caddo Parish Commission last week said no to the budget after Commissioner John Atkins noticed the crime lab board’s plan to make ends met by pulling money out of reserves. He questioned why that was happening since there was no explanation provided with the budget to commissioners.
“Have they been working through reserves or has their cost structure gotten out of whack?” asked Atkins. “I didn’t want to casually approve their budget.”
Parish attorney Donna Frazier explained the commission is not mandated to provide funding for the lab’s operations since it has its own funding source. But she said it was possible should the lab exhaust its funding then the commission would bear the costs of the different agencies that rely upon the crime lab for testing in criminal cases.
There is a provision in the crime lab statute that any parish can help with a deficit, but none have a legal obligation, said Burkett, and none currently contribute.
But Burkett said he understood the Caddo Commission’s position in voting against the budget, and he said the crime lab board was remiss in not explaining how it is temporarily balancing out the revenue decline with reserve funds.
“I’m sorry no one went to explain that,” Burkett said.
He’s optimistic the crime lab will turn around its financial position. Expenditures have been reduced and the new system director, Joey Jones, is working on more.
The crime lab gets the bulk of its money from fees tacked onto court fines and tickets processed through city and district courts.
“Bottom line, our revenue was just cut way down,” Burkett said. “COVID hit in March and everything shut down. Courts shut down and no tickets were written. We took a big hit.”
For example, the crime lab budgeted almost $1.3 million in revenue from city courts this year, but only received $785,000, resulting in a loss of $505,810. In mayor’s court’s, revenue is $503,145, which is $46,855 less than budgeted.
Like any organization, salaries make up a majority of expenses, but that line item also has been reduced with several retirements, Burkett said.
“We’re projecting a deficit for the year at $901,000, but our hope is to half that at $450,000. We would still have an ending fund balance of almost $1.9 million. Obviously, we can’t do that three years in a row or we’d be in trouble,” Burkett said.
The crime lab started receiving new sources of revenue three years ago. “So, we were doing well until this hit. … I know we can’t cut the budget deficit back to zero this year, but our goal is to half that. But we are still OK,” Burkett said.