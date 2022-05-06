SHREVEPORT, La. – The financially strapped North Louisiana Crime Lab got another infusion of cash Thursday, but the crime-fighting facility is not where it needs to be when it comes to the bottom line.
The Caddo Parish Commission voted to give the crime lab $90,000. That comes a month after the Shreveport City Council appropriated $400,000.
The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office and three entities in Sabine Parish also have chipped in. But other parishes have yet to step up to the plate, said Don Burkett, crime lab board chairman and Sabine district attorney.
“We’re able to keep doors open right now. But we still need all the help we can get,” Burkett said Friday.
The crime lab raised the red flag in March when it saw the dismal future ahead. Periodic and extended court shutdowns because of COVID-19 led to a big dip in the lab’s portion of court costs and fines. Add to that fewer traffic citations being written, a portion of which also goes to the crime lab’s budget, which created the perfect financial storm.
It takes about $6 million annually to run the lab. Burkett is still making a plea for contributions to the government entities in the 29 North Louisiana parishes served by the lab.
There is statutory authority for the agencies to help with the budget when there is a shortfall, Burkett said.
He’s hoping the Louisiana Legislature will still come up with $1.5 million during this legislative session to fill the gap.
“We’re still looking for short term and long term solutions,” Burkett said.
Shreveport and Caddo Parish are the biggest users of the crime lab, with Monroe as No. 2. The crime lab is the only one in the state that can do forensic toxicology right now. Some state police testing is even sent there from Baton Rouge.
Without the lab, prosecution of a lot of cases would come to a standstill, prosecutors have said.
Caddo Commissioner Lyndon B. Johnson recognized that Thursday when he spoke in favor of the commission’s plan to pull funds from two other pots of money to redirect to the crime lab.
“This is what they need to keep this crime lab in operation. Caddo is one of their major customers,” Johnson said.
He also noted that other users haven’t contributed. “We might as well put the money in ourselves,” Johnson said.
Commissioner Roy Burrell said he didn’t care where the money came from. He cited a previous presentation by crime lab Director Joey Jones, who said the funding is needed to get them over the financial hump until permanent sources of revenue can be found.
“We just need to help them at this point,” Burrell said.
Commissioner Mario Chavez said he fell in line with Burrell: “I don’t care how it gets funded.”