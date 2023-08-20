SHREVEPORT La. – With crime rising in Shreveport, a citizen-funded program to provide extra security in neighborhoods is being explored.
The creation of a crime prevention and security district would allow people to feel safer in their neighborhoods and homes, one city leader said.
The process would include a petition, creation of a board and a resolution of support from the City Council. Then it would be put on an election ballot for voters to say yes or no.
For details on the process, click here.
The extra security would be funded by a fee assessed to each lot of land. The fee could run as high as $350.
That money would go towards crime prevention measures such as hiring off duty officers, private security, cameras, or lighting.
“I think the thing that's attractive to me is it puts it in the control of the neighborhoods, as well to a certain extent on how much extra they need,” said Councilman Grayson Boucher, Shreveport Public Safety Committee chairman.
The Pierremont area has taken extra security into its own hands by creating an independent crime prevention district. Its success is inspiring others to do the same.
“It's working well for them. They love what they do. They love the officers that they're working with and like I say, I have other neighborhood associations, other neighbors that are interested in doing the same thing. But obviously, I think this is a win win for everybody, including mainly the city,” said Councilman Jim Taliaferro, who also serves on the public safety committee.
Baton Rouge has also seen success with crime prevention districts. One of its high crime areas became a crime prevention district and within six years saw an 86% reduction in homicides.
The Shreveport Public Safety Committee presented the process at the Aug. 8 meeting. Click here to watch the presentation.