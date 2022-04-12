SHREVEPORT, La -- Police and some city council members are wrestling with what to do about a swarm of crime in a bar area of the city's Highland neighborhood.
SPD Chief Wayne Smith and two of his officers told a meeting of the council's Public Safety Committee that since the first of the year, SPD has been called out 89 times to bars in the area of Marshall and Gilbert, and along nearby Wall Street near Market.
Those calls include one homicide, along with calls for shots fired, fights, and armed suspects. Most of the calls came between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Police say they recently investigated, and wrote citations for invalid liquor permits and ABO card violations, along with unsanitary conditions. Chief Smith detailed some of those.
"There is no way no one in our city should go to any establishment where they're serving something that you consume, and there'll be mice and rat feces all on the counter where you are preparing to sell your goods to the public," Smith said.
A vice intelligence officer passed out photos of those conditions to committee members. KTBS 3 was not not allowed to see them, as we were told they are part of an ongoing investigation.
The SPD says other agencies are also investigating the clubs.