Crime Stoppers to encourage home and business camera installation
SHREVEPORT, La- Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers plans to encourage residents and businesses to help with solving crime with the use of cameras.
“Cameras catch criminals and that is so true,” said president of the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers Reed Ebarb.
If you look down the Facebook page for Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, you will see a lot of video and images used to get help from the public to identify suspects.
“Well over 85-90% of the videos we put on Crime Stoppers Facebook, we catch that person, and we get their identity.” said Ebarb.
Ebarb says this year they have had close to 100 tips cleared by arrest. About 80% of those because of cameras.
“Because if you have it on camera, that is everything,” said Ebarb.
And he added: “If we had more cameras out there, more cameras at businesses and at major intersections, if we had more camera’s at homes, we can continue to catch more criminals and bring down our crime rate in Shreveport.”
One Shreveport resident installed camera's a few years ago and is happy to help law enforcement
KTBS spoke with a resident who has added cameras to her home to better protect it. She is one of many that can now catch any potential criminals in the act thanks to those cameras.
“This is a live feed from my camera,” said a resident who would like to remain anonymous.
As the Shreveport resident showed KTBS her cameras, she explained that she got them about five years ago. Someone ringing her doorbell late into the night prompted this purchase. She now has cameras at her front door and her driveway.
“I know that if something were to happen, that I could give this to the police, and they would have that much closer of a lead.” said the resident.
Reed Ebarb, president of the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers, said he hopes more will join in and get cameras.
“Well over 80% of our tips cleared by arrest are thanks to good audio and video,” said Ebarb. “You can catch that person going in and out of that business that committed that theft, or catch that burglar a few houses down...going in and out the house or walking up and down the street.”
The anonymous Shreveport resident had one crime scare where her cameras would have been helpful.
“My family pulled into the driveway and noticed that there was someone about to walk across the yard to get a package that FedEx had just dropped off,” she said. “So, had she got much farther into my yard, it would have caught her and her face.”
Luckily for her, it did not come to that. But her cameras are there just in case.
For anyone thinking of installing cameras in hopes of protecting yourself and helping the city here are some things to know.
- Cameras can deter potential criminals.
- Crime Stoppers advises that you install cameras in multiple angles.
- For example, a view to and from your home and of your backyard.
- If you have video that will help police, submit it by calling the police department to submit it to a detective.
- Submitting video will not pay, but it will help to get criminals out off the streets. If you can identify a suspect and it leads to an arrest, you can get paid for your help.