SHREVEPORT, La.- Caddo Crime Stoppers needs your help to get illegal guns off the streets.
They launched a new campaign called "End the silence, stop the violence."
The goal is to encourage people to come forward with information on gun violence and illegal firearms.
Rewards for that information can range from $750 to $2,000.
Shreveport police Chief Ben Raymond hopes the campaign will lead more people to speak up.
“There is a perception in certain communities that maybe you can't trust police officers or police officers are overly aggressive,” Raymond said. “We all care about what’s best for our community. We got to have people come forward and let them know about violent crimes and violent criminals.”
You can call Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or leave a tip via the app at P3Tips.
All tips will remain anonymous.