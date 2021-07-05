NATCHITOCHES, La. - Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches, Inc. announces that it is proud to assist local enforcement agencies to help solve and fight crime in the Natchitoches community. Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches, Inc. is a non-profit community organization made up of residents who are committed to working together to help reduce crime and bring justice for victims.
Crime Stoppers is a nationally-recognized crime prevention program that provides reward money to anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest for a crime. The tips are anonymous and the tipster could earn as much as $2,000 depending on the severity of the crime.
“We are encouraging all of our Natchitoches family to call in if they know something that could help solve a crime. It could make all the difference. If we all work together, we can build a safer place for everyone,” said Dr. Carmella Parker, the President of the Board of Directors for Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches.
Partnership with these entities, as well as businesses and residents are key to the success of this program and Crime Stoppers will play a vital role in building a safer community for the residents of Natchitoches. The City of Natchitoches has already invested $40,000 in seed money to fund the program, with the remaining funds coming from private donors, including local businesses and residents.
A press conference will be held at 10 a.m. on July 6 in the City of Natchitoches Council Chambers located at 716 Second St. Each of these agencies are looking forward to working together to help build a safer community to live, work and raise a family.