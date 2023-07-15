TEXARKANA, Texas – Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000 for any information leading to the arrest of Wayde Land and JC Kirby who escaped the Bi-State Jail in Texarkana on July 7 around 3 a.m.
This escape was Land’s second, the first was from the Bowie County Annex in March 2022 where he escaped with another inmate, Michael Olson, who was fatally shot by TAPD when trying to flee.
Prior to his escape on July 7, Land was serving time for burglary and escape.
Kirby was serving his sentence for a parole violation.
If caught and convicted, both men face two to 10 years in prison.