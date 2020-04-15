SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers had a record breaking month in March, awarding a total of $4,100 tips in the Shreveport area.
This is higher than any previous month in the organization's history.
Among the results of these rewards was 20 arrests, two stolen firearm recoveries and $550 in narcotics seized. These arrests cleared more than two dozen cases.
In addition, a stolen Dodge Charger that was used in the attempted homicide of several Shreveport police officers was recovered.
“Crime Stoppers is continually improving our program and reaching out to the community for help with cases in the Shreveport area. These rewards show that we’re not only making progress, but we’re serious about rewarding those that assist us in these cases,” said Reed Ebarb, Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers president.
