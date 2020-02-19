SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers has increased its maximum reward amount to $2,000 for 2020.
It will remain at that level indefinitely, according to Reed Ebarb, Crime Stoppers president. So any information that leads to an arrest in a homicide case will get the higher amount.
The previous maximum was $1,000.
“Crime Stoppers is proud to offer this higher reward amount and we’re optimistic it could bring in tips on some cold cases. We really felt like this new amount balanced our need to remain financially stable while also offering a high enough reward to entice people to give information," Ebarb said.
Caddo - Shreveport Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information on any crime to call 318-673-7373 or use the app P3 Tips to submit information.
The non-profit organization assists in closing hundreds of cases locally a year. For more information, visit www.Lockemup.org.