SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is dead and another is in police custody after a shooting early Thursday in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood. It happened in the 400 block of Ockley Drive.
Police on the scene told KTBS 3 News that a disagreement in the driveway of a home resulted in the gunfire about 4:30 a.m.
At one point, more than a dozen police units were dispatched to the scene and surrounding streets. A K-9 unit assisted in the capture of the suspect.
- - - - -
KTBS 3 is On Your Side and when news happens, we want to know about it. Email us at tips@ktbs.com and we’ll check it out.