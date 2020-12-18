DOYLINE, La. — One man is dead and another is in police custody, following an early morning shooting in Doyline Friday, according to Webster Sheriff Jason Parker.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect or the deceased.
Parker said Webster deputies responded to a shooting at a rural residence in the 1100 Block of Louisiana Hwy 163, where deputies discovered one male subject deceased from a gunshot wound early Friday.
Authorities are in the initial stages of their investigation and remain on the scene of the incident at this hour. As a result, no other information about the shooting is available at this time.