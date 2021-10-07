SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is dead following a shooting early Thursday in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood.
Police said a disagreement in the driveway of a home in the 400 block of Ockley Drive resulted in the gunfire about 4:30 a.m.
At one point, more than a dozen police units were dispatched to the scene and surrounding streets. A suspect was detained and released.
Police sources say an arrested is expected later on Thursday.
