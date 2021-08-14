CARTHAGE, Texas - One person died in an early Saturday morning shooting in Carthage, Police Chief Blake Smith said.
Officers and EMS were called to Tatum Street near Eubanks Street for a report of a gunshot victim, Smith said. A Panola County Sheriff's Office deputy who was nearby heard the call and also went to the scene.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-20s on the ground and unresponsive, with apparent gunshot wounds, the chief said.
First responders administered CPR on the man until an ambulance arrived about 10 minutes later, but the man later died, Smith said.
The man's name has not been released pending notification of his family.
-----
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (903) 693-3866.