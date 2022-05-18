SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot Tuesday night in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood has died.
The Caddo Coroner's Office said Chamichael D. Carthren, 29, was shot several times in the 6200 block of Southern Avenue around 10:15 p.m. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Police have not released any information regarding a suspect.
Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.
Carthren's death is the 26th homicide this year in Shreveport.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
- - - - -
